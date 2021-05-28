Here's a preview of CNBC's documentary on the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921

One hundred years ago, one of the nation's most affluent Black communities was attacked by ground and air. A mob of armed rioters used torches and private airplanes to destroy 35 square blocks of an area in Tulsa, Oklahoma known as "Black Wall Street." The Tulsa Race Massacre remains one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. CNBC's Bertha Coombs gives a preview of CNBC's new documentary called "Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre," which premieres Sunday, May 30 at 2pm ET.