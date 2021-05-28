Elder Care: Seven timely tips
Often, I get this question. Here is a variety pack of responses:. Have estate planning documents prepared or reviewed. Everyone needs a last will and testament, power of attorney and living will. If a healthy person who is younger than 55 is in a stable first marriage, owns all assets jointly with a spouse, is not a small business owner or real estate investor, and has no heirs who receive means-tested government benefits, then internet documents might be fine.cumberlink.com