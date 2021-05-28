Cancel
Davenport, IA

Jury Resumes Deliberations in Tibbetts Murder Trial

(Davenport, IA) — The jury in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial will resume deliberations this (Friday) morning in Davenport. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death. The trial ended at 12:45 Thursday and jurors began deliberations after having lunch, and then wrapped up for the day just before 5 p-m. Rivera claimed two masked men forced him to participate in the crime and it was one of them who stabbed the college student to death. The prosecutor in his closing remarks said Bahena-Rivera made the story up and all the evidence points towards his guilt. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 8:30 a-m today (Friday).

