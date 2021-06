The trailer of Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped down and it revealed a lot. Lebron’s family in this movie is fictional because his family has no acting experience. His wife in real life is Savannah Brinson and they have four children together. In the movie, he will have a fictional family instead because his real-life family is private people. Sonequa Martin-Green will play Kamiyah James, Lebron’s fictional wife in this alternate Universe. Lebron wanted his son Dom to follow in his footsteps but he wanted to be a Videogame developer instead. He runs away and got kidnapped by an A. I named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle)