It is a long held tradition for the elementary schools to recognize the 100th day of school, so this year is not any different. January 31 was the 100th day of school. Many teachers took advantage of the day by conducting a variety of activities in their classrooms. Students were also encouraged to come to school dressed as elderly (100 year old) individuals as well. This remains as a fun way to celebrate the day and see younger students dressed up in something new. Students also took the opportunity to have a food drive for the entire school this week too. All donations will be sent to the Community Cupboard of Baker!

BAKER, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO