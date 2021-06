Two bowls plus 10 minutes of active time and this pretty Bundt cake is in the oven. Just mix the dry ingredients together, do the same with the wet ones, combine the two, and you’re done. The glaze, if you choose to use it, takes even less time. Really, it can’t get any easier, and you’ll love the results. The cake is moist and light with a lovely, even crumb, the delightful crunch of poppy seeds and the pleasing flavor of vanilla. The gorgeous glaze fancies it up and adds sweetness and a little pop of lemon.