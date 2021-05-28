Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Ahead of the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good morning! It is Friday in the commonwealth and temps are fairly warm, waking up warm in the upper 60′s across the region. I am sure some are noticing more clouds than others so far, and some are even getting the first taste of showers for the day. Furthermore, we will see showers and storms roll through the day as an area of low pressure passes by. These storms will be scattered, and the day won’t be a complete washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy in case you get lucky. Rain is a good thing though and it will significantly decrease the pollen levels that we so desperately need. The best chance for more widespread showers will come this afternoon, and highs will top out in the mid 70′s.