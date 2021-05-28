Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Ahead of the Weekend

By Ally Blake
WKYT 27
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good morning! It is Friday in the commonwealth and temps are fairly warm, waking up warm in the upper 60′s across the region. I am sure some are noticing more clouds than others so far, and some are even getting the first taste of showers for the day. Furthermore, we will see showers and storms roll through the day as an area of low pressure passes by. These storms will be scattered, and the day won’t be a complete washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy in case you get lucky. Rain is a good thing though and it will significantly decrease the pollen levels that we so desperately need. The best chance for more widespread showers will come this afternoon, and highs will top out in the mid 70′s.

www.wkyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Rain Is A Good Thing#Wkyt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.