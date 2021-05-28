Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Germany apologises for colonial-era genocide in Namibia

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

Germany apologised on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago and officially described the massacre as genocide for the first time, as it agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob welcomed the "historic" move, but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro dismissed a deal agreed by the two governments as "an insult" because it did not include payment of reparations.

Instead Germany will fund 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of reconstruction and development projects in Namibia, which German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said would directly benefit the genocide-affected communities.

"That's a black cat in the bag instead of reparations for a crime against humanity," Rukoro told Reuters.

"No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation."

German soldiers killed some 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama people in a 1904-1908 campaign after a revolt against land seizures by colonists in what historians and the United Nations have long called the first genocide of the 20th century.

While Germany has previously acknowledged "moral responsibility" for the killings, it had avoided making an official apology for the massacres to avoid compensation claims.

In a statement announcing an agreement with Namibia following more than five years of negotiations, Maas said the events of the colonial period should be named "without sparing or glossing over them".

"We will now also officially call these events what they were from today's perspective: a genocide," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGx0J_0aESOOkB00
Human skulls from the Herero and ethnic Nama people are displayed during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2018, to hand back human remains from Germany to Namibia following the 1904-1908 genocide against the Herero and Nama . REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

"In light of Germany's historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness."

Namibian media reported on Thursday that the funds promised by Germany would support infrastructure, healthcare and training programmes over 30 years. read more

Namibia's president Geingob welcomed the move as a "step in the right direction", his spokesman told Reuters.

"The apology on the part of Germany and acceptance there was a genocide is in itself historic and speaks to the moral responsibility Germany has towards Namibia and the communities affected by the first genocide of the 20th century," Alfredo Hengari told Reuters.

HUMAN DIGNITY

Germany, which lost all its colonial territories after World War One, was the third biggest colonial power after Britain and France. However, its colonial past was ignored for decades while historians and politicians focused more on the legacy of Nazi crimes, including the Holocaust.

Sima Luipert, 52, who identified herself as of Namibia's Nama people, said Germany should not have directed its apology to the Namibian state, which did not exist at the time of the genocide and was given no mandate to speak to Germany on behalf of traditional authorities.

"Germany must come to the Nama people, and to the Herero people, and to ask for forgiveness," she said. "It is up to us to decide if that apology is genuine or not.

"This is not about money, it is about the restoration of human dignity."

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hage Geingob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#France#Reparations#African#European#The United Nations#Namibian#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Sportsplanet7s.com

The new era for Germany in Rugby Europe

The European International Sevens for men’s and women’s will finally make a comeback after one year and they have rebranded their name. It used to be known as the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series, but officials have decided to change its name to Rugby Europe Championship Sevens Series. The first...
Europeworldpoliticsreview.com

Herero and Nama Leaders Denounce Germany’s Empty Genocide Acknowledgment

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, Africa Watch, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about the African continent. Subscribe to receive it by email every Friday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Africathewestonforum.com

Colonial-era crimes – atrocities: Namibia slams German payments as too low

It is not enough for Germany to pay 1.1 billion euros (about 1.2 billion Swiss francs) to Namibia under the reconciliation agreement. This was stated by Vice President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba on the occasion of the official presentation of the agreement. After years of negotiations, Germany and the former...
Worldncpolicywatch.org

Tulsa, Namibia, Hitler, January 6: A scholar warns that history matters

“I wish I had the flexibility to teach a lot of things.” That was the response of my tenth-grade history teacher to my request to learn more about black history. It was February of 1968. The civil rights movement was still going strong. Two months later, Dr. King would be assassinated. Significantly, I was raising my question in my home at the time, Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of one of the deadliest racial massacres in American history. That two-day frenzy of racial terror by a white mob abetted by law enforcement had occurred in 1921, a mere 47 years earlier. Yet, I had not then heard of it and I doubt that my history teacher had either—so complete has been the whitewashing of American racial history.
Europela-croix.com

Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda on Nov. 28, 2020 at the Vatican. (Photo by STEFANO SPAZIANI/PICTURE ALLIANCE/ MAXPPP) — French President Emmanuel Macron recently acknowledge his country's role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. While he insisted France had not been a direct "accomplice"...
Europednyuz.com

Germany, Poland mark 30 years of Good Neighbourship treaty

In 1991 Europe was in upheaval. Germany had reunified, and, after 40 years of Communist Party dictatorship, Poland was in the process of restoring democracy and reconciling with Western Europe. Yet the past cast a long shadow, and lingering mistrust between the two countries was proving hard to banish. The...
Minoritiesdnyuz.com

German NATO troops return from Lithuania over racism allegations

Some 30 German soldiers headed home from Lithuania on Thursday in the wake of alleged racist and antisemitic remarks as well as accusations of sexual violence, the Defense Ministry and a military spokesperson said. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer confirmed Wednesday that the entire platoon would return to Germany “with immediate...
Protestsnewpaper24.com

Greenpeace apologises after protester parachutes on to pitch at Germany-France Euro 2020 soccer match – NEWPAPER24

Greenpeace apologises after protester parachutes on to pitch at Germany-France Euro 2020 soccer match. Greenpeace has apologised and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two individuals earlier than Germany’s sport towards France on the European Championship on Tuesday.The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor hooked up to his again however misplaced management and hit overhead digicam wires hooked up to the stadium roof, careering over spectators’ heads earlier than he landed on the sphere forward of the match. Particles fell on the sphere and primary grandstand, narrowly…
PoliticsWSLS

German, Polish presidents meet to celebrate 1991 treaty

WARSAW – The presidents of Germany and Poland met in Warsaw Thursday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a key treaty between the two neighbors, focusing on the positive aspects of a sometimes wobbly relationship. Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier held talks with Poland's Andrzej Duda, and attended a meeting with young...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Poland hopeful of deal with Czechs over Turow mine

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Poland is optimistic of an agreement with the Czech Republic over a disputed open-pit coal mine, Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka said on Thursday, as negotiations were about to start. In February, Prague filed a lawsuit against coal-reliant Poland at the EU's Court of Justice, saying...
Politicsnordot.app

German president visits Poland to mark 30 years of cooperation treaty

Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier with full military honours on his arrival in Warsaw on Thursday to mark 30 years since the neighbouring countries signed a cooperation treaty. They described the visit as "a sign of reaching out and looking forward together," despite difficulties in...
Sportslivesoccertv.com

Germany - Oberliga

Fixtures / Results / TV Schedules / Live Stream Listings. Canc. Barockstadt Fulda-lehn. vs Viktoria Griesheim. The Athletic (3 weeks ago) German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs? - DW (English) DW (English) (8 months ago) Bavarian Football Works (2 weeks ago) The All Out Sports Network...
Electionsmelodyinter.com

Final vote test in Germany ahead of post-Merkel-era election

BERLIN, June 6 — Germans in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt are heading to the polls today, with the far-right posing a tough challenge to Angela Merkel’s conservatives in the final major test before the first general election in 16 years not to feature the veteran chancellor. Saxony-Anhalt is one...