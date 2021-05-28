Cancel
Raleigh, NC

How susceptible are Raleigh and Durham to the labor shortage?

Triangle Business Journal
 19 days ago
The labor shortage during the Covid-19 recovery has been intense across the board, with few industries or regions spared. But economists say some metro areas are more vulnerable than others.

Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Eastern NC farm files for Chapter 12

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 11, 2021. Year to date through June 11, 2021, the court recorded 14 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -62 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Smithfield, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

Developer pivots to sell 1,200 acres in Smithfield. Wants almost $40 million.

A massive assemblage in Smithfield is set to hit the market with a developer seeking nearly $40 million for 1,200 acres in the Johnston County town. This week, developer Ray Perkins and his group, NRP Ventures LLC, plan to bring his 1,200-acre assemblage in Smithfield to the market. He's brought on Patrick Gatewood and Tim Peters of Property Resources to handle the listing.
BusinessPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

Why 'extraordinary' stat for layoffs is strong sign for North Carolina's economic recovery

Another signal of economic improvement? Mass layoffs have been virtually non-existent in North Carolina in recent weeks. Mass layoffs – defined as those impacting at least 50 employees amounting to at least a third of a worksite’s total workers (or 500 or more employees at a single site during a 90-day period in the case of large companies) – require the filing of what’s known as a WARN – a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification – with states and local municipalities.
EconomyPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 11, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Durham, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Durham firm files for Chapter 7

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 4, 2021. Year to date through June 4, 2021, the court recorded 13 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -64 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh tailor preps for growth with new, bigger space downtown

A men's clothing store and alterations shop in downtown Raleigh has more than doubled its space with help from a grant program. Glenwood South Tailors & Men’s Shop owner and CEO Brian Burnett has overhauled a former yoga studio at 745 W. Johnson St., between North Boylan Avenue and St. Mary's Street, using a $7,500 reimbursement through the Downtown Raleigh Alliance's Retail Up-fit grant for small businesses.