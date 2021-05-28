Cancel
UConn women to play Louisville

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CClrI_0aESOGgN00
Louisville coach Jeff Walz talks with UConn's Geno Auriemma before the 2013 NCAA championship game. The Huskies won that game, as well as the matchup in the 2009 final. Associated Press

COVID-19 got the best of the UConn and University of Louisville women’s basketball teams a season ago as their scheduled meeting was canceled due to an issue within the Huskies’ program.

But with the news on the pandemic improving, the best news that came out Thursday is UConn and Louisville are slated to meet again.

The Huskies will take on the Cardinals in the eighth Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“We’re always excited to have the opportunity to play down at Mohegan Sun,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “The Basketball Hall of Fame has put together another great Women’s Showcase this season. Our fans didn’t have an opportunity to see this team in person last season, so I think it’ll be a great experience for them and for our players.”

The second game of the one-day event will feature Baylor and Michigan in a rematch of a 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game won by the Bears in overtime.

With the addition of Louisville, the Huskies have two remaining opening on their 2021-22 non-league schedule. They are slated to host Notre Dame and Texas, visit South Carolina and Oregon, and take part at the Battle 4 Atlantis Thanksgiving week.

UConn is 17-2 all-time vs. Louisville with the last meetings coming in 2019 when the teams met twice. The Cardinals defeated the Huskies for the first time under coach Jeff Walz on Jan. 31 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, with UConn getting revenge two months later with a victory in the NCAA Albany (New York) Regional final.

The teams were scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge last season but the game was canceled due to COVID-19. DePaul replaced UConn in the event and Louisville routed the Blue Demons.

The Huskies will return their starting lineup from a team that reached the Final Four for the 13th consecutive tournament. They’ll be led by reigning national Player of the Year Paige Bueckers and they’ll welcome a highly-regarded freshman class led by No. 1 recruit Azzi Fudd.

The Cardinals advanced to the Elite Eight in San Antonio and led eventual national champion Stanford by 14 in the third quarter. But Stanford outscored Louisville by 29 points in the last 17 minutes to take a 78-63 victory. Guard Hailey Van Lith, a three-time gold medalist alongside Bueckers while playing for USA Basketball, is back for the Cardinals.

Ticket information, game times and TV broadcast details will be released at a later date.

Gatorade honors

UConn incoming freshmen Azzi Fudd (District of Columbia) and Caroline Ducharme (Massachusetts) have been named their state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

It’s the second honor in three years for Fudd, who missed most of her junior season with a knee injury. In 2019, she became the first sophomore to get the Gatorade national Player of the Year honor. The pandemic cost Fudd, a 5-foot-11 guard, her senior year on the basketball court. Earlier this month she was named to USA Basketball’s U-19 national team.

Ducharme made it two straight Gatorade state awards as the 6-2 guard led Noble and Greenbough to a 11-0 record by averaging 31.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 steals. She and Fudd were named McDonald’s All-Americans though the All-American Game was canceled.

3x3 update

The United State 3x3 national team that features former UConn All-Americans Stefanie Dolson and Katie Lou Samuelson is off to a 2-0 start in pool play at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria.

Team USA defeated Indonesia 21-7 and France 21-17.

The Americans will complete pool games on Saturday against Germany (2-0) at 7:05 a.m. (EDT) and Uruguay (0-2) at 9:10 a.m. (EDT).

The top two teams from the four preliminary-round groups will advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals with the semifinals set for Monday. The winning semifinal teams will earn two of the three Olympic berths at the event. The semifinal winners will not play a championship game. Instead, the two losing semifinal teams will play for third place and the last Olympic spot.

Related
Tennessee StateRecord-Journal

UConn, Tennessee to extend women's basketball series 2 years

STORRS (AP) — Tennessee and UConn have agreed to extend their storied women’s basketball rivalry for another two years. The schools announced Friday they will play each other during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, first in Connecticut and then in Knoxville. “We are excited to play these games and continue...
Michigan StatePosted by
Journal Inquirer

UConn baseball tops Michigan in NCAA play

Erik Stock and the UConn baseball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the NCAA Division baseball tournament than the one they had Friday. The junior finished 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored as the Huskies beat Michigan 6-1 to open play in the South Bend Regional.
College SportsNBC Connecticut

Tailgating Returns for UConn Football

Tailgating is returning for the 2021 UConn football season. UConn’s Division of Athletics released a statement on Monday saying Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field is expected to be at 100 percent capacity and tailgating will be allowed for the 2021 UConn football season. Download our mobile app for...
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

UConn men’s basketball to play West Virginia in 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle

UConn men’s basketball will be renewing one of its old Big East rivalries when it takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Huskies will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia on Dec. 8 for the matchup. Though the time and broadcast information is still TBA, ESPN owns the Big 12’s television rights which means the game will likely be on the ESPN family of networks.
Oklahoma Stateocolly.com

Scary Carrie: OSU ace to play in first Women’s College World Series

Carrie Eberle jumped first. As Texas first baseman Colleen Sullivan’s flyball landed deep in the netting of Oklahoma State’s left fielder Chelsea Alexander’s glove, Eberle celebrated. Jumping high into the air, fists aimed toward the sky, she ripped off her mask and threw he glove down, embracing first baseman Alysen...
Nebraska StatePosted by
247Sports

Everything Erik Bakich said on playing Big Ten champs Nebraska, NCAA Tournament selection, Matchup with UCONN

After losing two of three at Big Ten champions Nebraska last weekend, Michigan had welcomed news with its at-large selection in the NCAA Tournament. No. 3 seed Michigan (27-17) will take on No. 2 seed Connecticut (33-17) today at 7 p.m. in the first round of the double elimination Notre Dame regional in South Bend, Ind. The winner will play the winner of the No. 1 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 4 seed Central Michigan matchup.
College SportsDaily Times

Lady Vols, UConn women's basketball announce home-and-home series

The University of Tennessee and UConn women’s basketball teams have agreed to continue their storied rivalry, inking a home-and-home series that will take place over the course of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. “We are excited to play these games and continue the overall series between these historic programs,” Tennessee...
BasketballUniversity of Connecticut

UConn, Tennessee to Renew Series

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn women's basketball team has scheduled two future games against Tennessee as the two most storied programs in women's college basketball announced a home-and-home series Friday. The Huskies will host the Lady Vols in 2021-22. UConn will travel to Tennessee in 2022-23. UConn is 15-9 all-time...
Arizona Staterolltide.com

Alabama Softball Beats Arizona, 5-1, to Open Play at Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Alabama softball earned a convincing 5-1 win Thursday night over Arizona to stay in the winner's bracket at the Women's College World Series. Alabama (51-7) took an early two-run lead over Arizona (39-14) with runs in the first and third innings, including a solo home run from Bailey Hemphill. Still leading by two in the bottom of the sixth, an RBI double from Maddie Morgan made it 3-0 before Abby Doerr stepped in as a pinch-hitter and slugged a two-run home run to left center to make it 5-0. The Wildcats' Jessie Harper erased the shutout with a two-out solo home run in the seventh but a strikeout ended the game in the next at-bat.
GolfR Scarlet Knights

Devine Finishes Play at 2021 U.S. Women’s Open

SAN FRANCISCO – Sophomore Leigha Devine finished play at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open on Friday at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Devine, who is believed to be the first individual in Rutgers women's golf history to secure a spot at the prestigious event, was one of 30 amateurs in the field.
College SportsRappahannock Record

JMU reaches final four in NCAA Women’s College World Series play

James Madison University’s historic run ended Monday night when Oklahoma beat the Dukes, 7-1, in an elimination game in the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS). It was the third time the two teams had played each other in five days. JMU stunned the number one seeded Sooners and the nation with a 4-3 extra inning win in the opening game of the World Series last Thursday. The Dukes went on to edge fifth-seeded Oklahoma State, 2-1, on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the double elimination tournament. With that win, JMU became the first-ever unseeded team to win its first two games in….
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas womens track plays underdog role in upcoming championship

FAYETTEVILLE — Nobody would think the old Rodney Dangerfield line of “I get no respect” would apply to Lance Harter’s Razorbacks leading into the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. But apparently it does. For despite winning another SEC Cross Country-Indoor-Outdoor triple crown, winning last March’s NCAA Indoor in...
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

The UConn Pod: Offseason with a splash of baseball

In the offseason return of our podcast, Aman, Dan, and Daniel discuss the groundbreaking of the new hockey arena and if it will have enough seats. They also chat about the epic season Jim Penders’ UConn baseball squad is having and how fun this team is to watch. Then, a...
BasketballHartford Courant

Securing USA Olympic spot in 3x3 was ‘a dream’ for former UConn women’s basketball stars Katie Lou Samuelson, Stefanie Dolson

Former UConn women’s basketball stars Stefanie Dolson and Katie Lou Samuelson have balanced a lot on their plates over the last few weeks. The duo started the 2021 WNBA season with their respective squads in mid-May, traveled to Europe less than a week into the season to play in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament on May 26-30, then returned to Chicago and Seattle, respectively, to get back to the WNBA.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Beatrice native Kirsten Baete makes Nebraska Women's Match Play Final

AXTELL, NE - After two days of competition, Beatrice native Kirsten Baete is one of two golfers remaining in the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship. Baete, who is on the Huskers women's golf team, will face her former college teammate Haley Thiele of Wahoo in an 18-hole final on Thursday morning. The tournament is being played at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell.
College Sportschatsports.com

Offseason Dispatches: A Q&A with the UConn Blog

Purdue stands a chance of being the champions of the “independents” in 2021, as it faces two of the seven independent FBS programs. While our third opponent is the much more famous independent, UConn is new to the game of going it alone. To learn more about the Huskies I spoke with Aman Kidwai of The UConn Blog.