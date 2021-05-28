Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Mirel Fraga at Hecho a Mano

By Michael Abatemarco
Santafe New Mexican.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturated with color, the works on paper by Oaxaca, Mexico-based artist Mirel Fraga feature celestial landscapes rife with hallucinogenic imagery, including flora, fauna, planets, galaxies, stars, and satellites. Her cosmic interpretations of nature present the viewer with glimpses of other worlds that echo with connections to our own. Fraga is an interdisciplinary artist who started her career as designer in 2006, working in the illustration, textile, and graphic design fields. She is a former member of the Oaxacan women’s collective, Miku Meko, and co-founder of the independent publisher house Polvoh Press Oaxaca. Cosmic Visions, a solo exhibition of her work, opens on Friday, May 28, during gallery hours and continues through June 21. The show is available to view online at hechoamano.org/show/hecho-a-mano-mirel-fraga-cosmic-visions.

www.santafenewmexican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mano#Graphic Design#Oaxacan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Visual Artqburgh.com

Manos Gallery Celebrates Equality Through Art

The “Art Equality” exhibit at the Manos Gallery in Tarentum opened on June 5 with over 200 visitors coming to view the works of 26 artists. Ernesto Camacho, Art director and co-owner of the gallery said that “the exhibit showcases a celebration of art and community during Pride month.” Artists featured range in age as young as 18 to 65+.
YogaYoga Journal

Juli Fraga

Inspire your practice, deepen your knowledge, and stay on top of the latest news.
Protestswvtf.org

Mano Sundaresan

CHOCOLATE MILK: (Singing) Friction, baby. SHAPIRO: As a kid, she was kind of alternative.
Interior Designdwell.com

How to Build a Floating Shelf

So you can take the perfect shelfie. The materials won't cost much—and they'll be free if you repurpose wood. You'll spend some time waiting for the wax oil to dry. But otherwise, your hands-on time is a couple hours. To arrange an open shelf is to create a vignette, be...
wccbcharlotte.com

Hidden Gems of CLT: Mano Bella Artisan Foods

CHARLOTTE, NC. — WCCB Charlotte’s Alexandra Elich visits Mano Bella Artisan Foods. When Madison and Raffaele Patrizi make their authentic Italian food, it’s handmade, handcrafted, and made with love. The inspiration behind the name of their food company: Mano Bella Artisan Foods. Which means beautiful hand in Italian. The couple...