Mirel Fraga at Hecho a Mano

Saturated with color, the works on paper by Oaxaca, Mexico-based artist Mirel Fraga feature celestial landscapes rife with hallucinogenic imagery, including flora, fauna, planets, galaxies, stars, and satellites. Her cosmic interpretations of nature present the viewer with glimpses of other worlds that echo with connections to our own. Fraga is an interdisciplinary artist who started her career as designer in 2006, working in the illustration, textile, and graphic design fields. She is a former member of the Oaxacan women’s collective, Miku Meko, and co-founder of the independent publisher house Polvoh Press Oaxaca. Cosmic Visions, a solo exhibition of her work, opens on Friday, May 28, during gallery hours and continues through June 21. The show is available to view online at hechoamano.org/show/hecho-a-mano-mirel-fraga-cosmic-visions.