The boss of Britain's biggest budget airline has reacted furiously to the decision to remove Portugal from the "green list" of quarantine-free countries.Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said it was "a huge blow to those who are currently in Portugal and those who have booked to be reunited with loved ones, or take a well-deserved break this summer".The CEO deplored the decision, saying: "With Portuguese rates similar to those in the UK it simply isn’t justified by the science. “And to add no more countries to the green list when most of Europe’s infection rates are on a downward...