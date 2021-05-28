Cancel
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough COVID-19 State of Local Emergency Extended Through June 3

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUF2B_0aESO7p500

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Hillsborough County’s state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is extended for another seven-day period.

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an extension Thursday of the declaration under authority authorized by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners.

The extension will be in effect at least through June 3. A state of local emergency can be in effect for only seven days, unless extended.

The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYyIm_0aESO7p500

