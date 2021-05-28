Tackling a Multi-Million-Ton Furniture Waste Problem

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Restaurant kitchens during both World Wars operated under the gospel of the clean plate. "Don't Waste Any Food. Leave a Clean Dinner Plate," read one 1917 propaganda poster for the Department of Agriculture's (USDA) anti-waste campaign. We may not need to conserve food in order to send meals to troops overseas, but the message is just as important today — the US throws away more than any other country in the world, with nearly 80 billion pounds of food wasted per year, an estimated 30 to 40% of the country's entire food supply. Seventy five years after the second war, the ideals of the wartime thriftiness are largely forgotten; food waste has skyrocketed in a world where leftovers are too often left behind, food scraps are tossed, and composting isn't part of the process.