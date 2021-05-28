Cancel
Environment

Tackling a Multi-Million-Ton Furniture Waste Problem

By Arlene Karidis
waste360.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 10 million tons of furniture were landfilled in 2018, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the disposal rate is likely higher today as furniture waste has been on the rise for as long as EPA has tracked it. The pattern is driven largely by several trends: 1) manufacture of “fast furniture,”— cheap products not intended to last long; 2) a preference, especially among many millennials, to move frequently and not want to haul their furniture; and 3) businesses’ tendency also to rapidly replace furniture.

