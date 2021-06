HOLMEN — The Holmen High School softball team swept G-E-T by scores of 3-2 and 7-5 in a nonconference doubleheader on Thursday. The Vikings (17-5) ran their winning streak to five games with two wins over the Red Hawks (13-6), who had won six of their past seven. Holmen won the first game in the bottom of the eighth inning before winning a five-inning second game.