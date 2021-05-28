Cancel
More Than 50% Covid Patients Succumb to Death Due To Secondary Infections Like Black Fungus: ICMR

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia, currently home to the ferocious second wave of Covid-19, is experiencing a surge in the cases of black fungus and white fungus. A number of cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) are being reported in patients recovering from COVID -19 across the country creating a new fear. It was recently declared an epidemic in Delhi due to the huge surge the city is experiencing now. The Delhi government declared that the deadly mucormycosis an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal adopting regulations under the Epidemic Diseases, Act to control and manage cases in the city. And a new study has found that bacterial and fungal infections are causing deaths among Covid-19 patients.

