Bill to Ban Holding Phone While Driving Passes Louisiana House

By Mikey O
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 20 days ago


Louisiana lawmakers are pushing through a new bill that would make it a crime to hold your cell phone while talking when your vehicle is moving. Representative Mike Huval created the bill and says he has been trying to pass the same legislation for years. He argues that a new trend is people FaceTiming while driving, which is very dangerous because it takes your attention off the road. Huval went on to say that if a person is traveling on the interstate and watches an object for four seconds without looking at anything else, they've already traveled 400 yards. That's about four football fields in length.

Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

Edwards Signs Bill To Reduce Penalty for Marijuana Possession

Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 652 that reduces the penalty for possessing a small amount of cannabis in the state of Louisiana. This new law will make possession of half an ounce of marijuana a misdemeanor offense and will carry a fine of $100 and no jail time, even for repeat offenders. The Louisiana House first passed the proposed bill by a 68-25 vote, the Senate voted to give the bill final passage with 20-17 majority, and Governor Edwards signed it into law yesterday.
PoliticsPosted by
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Debt Relief Program

I don't know anybody who doesn't want to be debt free. The folks at LouisianaDebtRelief.org may be able to help. This is a free resource that can help not just seniors, but also residents of all ages in Louisiana who have been weighed down with overwhelming debt. You can request relief online and fill out the do-it-yourself questionnaire and tools.
Texas StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

Lawmakers Demand Texas Remove ‘Negro’ From Geographic Locations

Would you believe some states have named geographic sites after the derogatory n-word word? It's true. States like Texas, Arizona, California, and more have locations with hurtful and racially charged names for geographical places like Negrohead Crick or Wop Draw and state legislators what the word removed. Roughly 30 years...
EconomyPosted by
107 JAMZ

Edwards Reaches Deal With Legislature on Unemployment Benefits

Governor John Bel Edwards has reached a deal with Louisiana lawmakers to give up federal unemployment benefits early. The federal government has been giving unemployed Louisiana residents an extra $300 per week of benefits to help stimulate the economy. However, many lawmakers believe this has had the opposite effect and many employers think it's keeping potential employees out of the workforce.
PoliticsPosted by
107 JAMZ

North Carolina Passes Bill to Ban the Carolina Squat

I will admit, I have done some dumb things to my modes of transportation during my driving career. I have put Christmas lights in a car, a couch in my van, even all the speakers I could squeeze in the trunk of a car. The need to modify a vehicle is something some of us just feel the need to do, to be different and make something our own.
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

Kindergarten Will Become Mandatory In Louisiana

We have had this discussion before on this subject. Should kindergarten become mandatory or not for children in Louisiana?. When I think back to my childhood, I enjoyed it. It allowed me to be able to develop great socializing skills as I played with the other kids. I feel like it kept me from being antisocial, although I tend to be a little now. But I do feel like having that experience as a child exposed me to a world of realizing I am not alone and can actually have a pretty normal life.
EducationPosted by
107 JAMZ

New Teacher Raise Passed, but It’s Not Good Enough

While it's a step in the right direction, the new state teacher raise package is not good enough, and Louisiana lawmakers should be ashamed of themselves. Louisiana teachers rank at the bottom percentage of paid educators in the country. 2019 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year Spencer Kiper told KPLC Louisiana teachers are suffering from low wages, and any progress toward bridging the pay gap with other states is a step in the right direction. Kiper went on to say that Louisiana teachers have been let down for years with no pay raises and deserve to rewarded for their hard work.
Public SafetyPosted by
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Issues Warning of Phishing Scam

Scams, whether in person, on the phone, or now online, have gotten to be more of the rule as opposed to the exception. And now, via their website, expresslane.org, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is warning all potential customers of a possible "phishing" scam. In the event you aren't yet familiar with the term "phishing", here's what we found on the website phishing.org,
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

The Safest Places To Live in Southwest Louisiana

Everyone wants to raise their family in a safe environment, so it begs the question: Where are the safest cities and towns in SWLA?. I recently stumbled upon a website called Crime Grade, where you can search the crime statistics of any city in the USA and it breaks down the details in easy-to-understand grades. The website also has a color-coded interactive map of each city to show you the safest parts of the city and the most dangerous.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles City Council Approves Hunter’s Drainage Initiative

Forward progress seems to have been made after last night's city council meeting. The special meeting was for the Lake Charles City Council to vote on various plans of action presented by Mayor Nic Hunter. Hunter has not been quiet since the flooding event on May 17. He has been passionate about acting immediately on expediting repairs to the city's extremely outdated drainage system. Hunter presented his plan to the city council in three parts.