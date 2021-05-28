Cancel
Economy

UK Treasury official: A 'significant number' of crypto firms fall short of AML standards

By Ryan Weeks
theblockcrypto.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic secretary to the Treasury John Glen has responded to questions over the state of the FCA’s crypto register. He said a significant number of crypto firms have failed to employ the right people to implement AML processes. John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury and City minister, has issued...

www.theblockcrypto.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Philip Davies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#Uk#Uk Treasury#Aml#Fca#City#Conservative#Parliament#Gemini#Sunak#Cryptoassets
