Editorial: Florida’s already stingy unemployment benefits take another unneeded hit
In a decision that should surprise no one, Florida recently joined more than 20 other states in declaring that it would stop paying unemployed workers an extra $300 a week in federal pandemic benefits. The move would seem less heartless if the state wasn’t already so chintzy with its unemployment payments. Instead, out-of-work Floridians will have to get by on no more than $275 a week, among the lowest state benefits in the nation.www.indianagazette.com