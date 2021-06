It's a classic case of opposites being paired by the baseball schedule the next three days in San Diego, where the streaking Padres host the plunging Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres have won the first seven games of their 10-game homestand. During the run, they have hit 16 doubles and 14 home runs. Earlier this season, they had a franchise-record 12-game home winning streak. Overall, the Padres are 28-14 at home.