New Nintendo Switch pre-orders might go live on June 4 according to a new report that cites a leak from a retailer listing for Nintendo’s newest hardware. This report comes from CentroLeaks, who claim that they have a source for a retailer listing of Nintendo Switch Pro that will go live on June 4. Keep in mind that the official name of the system is not confirmed yet so we are just going by the flow and calling it a Switch Pro like others.