Last year was slated to be a big year for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, as it was the event's 30th anniversary, only for the coronavirus pandemic to cause their ambitious plans to be pared down severely, though the amusement park aims to make up for lost time with this year's festivities, confirming that it would be bringing back their Jack the Clown character this year to honor the anniversary. The original figure has been appearing at the annual event since 2000, always portrayed by performer James Keaton. You can head to the official Halloween Horror Nights website before festivities kick off on September 3rd, running through October 31st.