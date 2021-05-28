High school soccer: Onalaska girls top Holmen

Body PONCA CITY High School Boys and Girls Teams had 12 youth attending the OSU NIKE Tennis Camp, June 6-10. This is the seventh year for the OSU Tennis Camp, and it emphasizes small group training in all strokes by college/high school coaches in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, plus seven collegiate men and women players from nationally ranked Oklahoma State and the University of Central Oklahoma, plus match play, warmup/conditioning, and a myriad of competitive games. PoHi girls Coach Larry Williams was an instructor and coach, on the NIKE tennis camp staff. From left are Director of Tennis for Oklahoma State and the OSU Women’s Head Coach Chris Young and Ponca City’s Roman Bintz, Jonathan Vickery, Brian Fredericks, Hadleigh Williams, Sawyer Scantlin, Sutton Reynolds, Harrison Poet, Jackson Sheets, Joseph Johnston, Jacob O’Neill and Coach Larry Williams.