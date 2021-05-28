Cancel
High school soccer: Onalaska girls top Holmen

By La Crosse Tribune, Wis.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 28 days ago

May 28—ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team followed up an unbeaten regular season in the MVC by posting a 1-0 victory over Holmen in the first round of a round-robin format to set up the postseason. The Hilltoppers used a goal from junior Kiya Bronston off an...

