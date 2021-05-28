Letter: Bertha Sharpe says thank you
I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Inland Point and the excellent staff for their care and for my 100th birthday party. Thank you to everyone who drove by to help celebrate, including The Legend radio station (105.9) and The World Newspaper. l loved all the cards, gifts, flowers, balloons, the cake and personal visits. I wish I could send individual thank you notes, but I'm too overwhelmed at this time. Please accept this letter with my deep gratitude.