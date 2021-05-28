Letter: Bertha Sharpe says thank you

They say it’s better to give than to receive. Nice words, but are they true?. When I was a kid, receiving was definitely preferable to giving . Birthdays and Christmas, for example, were all about the gifts. The more stuffed animals I accumulated, the better! My parents encouraged my sister and I to share with one another, and though I had no desire to read any of the books in my sister’s favorite Cherry Ames series, and she had little interest in my dolls and toy animals, she and I received the message loud and clear.