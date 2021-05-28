Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Native American classics

By Mark Tiarks
Santafe New Mexican.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic by two Native American composers is featured on Tate Meets Mozart, the Santa Fe Symphony’s next virtual concert. Pioneering classical composer Louis W. Ballard was of Quapaw and Cherokee heritage and served as music director for the Institute of American Indian Arts from 1962 to 1968. His wind quintet Ritmo Indio premiered in March 1969 at IAIA’s Kiva Theater and is played here by the symphony’s principal flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and horn.

