Here are four things to do in Pueblo over Memorial Day weekend

Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, a nonprofit that provides support for veterans experiencing PTSD, will host a MURPH workout beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. The workout is held in memory and honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. The day's events will be split into four groups, beginning with RX individuals at 7 a.m., individuals at 8 a.m., teams at 9 a.m. and finally kids and teens at 10 a.m.