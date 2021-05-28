Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Here are four things to do in Pueblo over Memorial Day weekend

Pueblo Chieftain
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Overcoming Obstacles, a nonprofit that provides support for veterans experiencing PTSD, will host a MURPH workout beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. The workout is held in memory and honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. The day's events will be split into four groups, beginning with RX individuals at 7 a.m., individuals at 8 a.m., teams at 9 a.m. and finally kids and teens at 10 a.m.

www.chieftain.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
City
Pueblo West, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Fitness#Art Works#City Park#Art Gallery#Ptsd#Rx#Devil Dogg Strength#Bessemer Pool#N Sante Fe Ave#Block Party#Health Solutions#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.