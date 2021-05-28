Cancel
Yogurt on Union reopening in Pueblo this summer after yearlong shutdown

Pueblo Chieftain
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a yearlong shutdown due to the COVID pandemic, Yogurt on Union, 101 N. Union Ave., is reopening June 18 to provide that creamy frozen yogurt fix that Puebloans crave. Nestled in the 1895 Riverside Building, the shop is a welcome addition to downtown’s eclectic offerings. It’s a go-to stop for shoppers, those seeing a show at Memorial Hall, visitors to the Professional Bull Riders headquarters or walkers taking a stroll on the Riverwalk.

