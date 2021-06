Greetings sports fans, it’s Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday morning. We’ve got you covered with all of the NBA playoff action and even some offseason talk. Tuesday produced a pair of somewhat surprising results on the hardwood. After dropping Game 1, it appeared as though the Philadelphia 76ers were in command of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. However, much to my dismay as a Sixers fan, the offense had a very stagnant second half and Joel Embiid missed a bunny in the final seconds, allowing the Hawks to tie the series.