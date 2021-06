There is still time to register for a “Summer of Fun” at the Garden City Pool! More than just a standard municipal pool, our facility maintains a club like atmosphere with landscaped grounds, shaded structures and three separate pools, one of which is an interactive play pool for our younger members. The Pool is great place to meet new people or just relax and enjoy. If you have any questions or want a personal tour of the facility please feel free to stop by between the hours of 11am and 8pm and one of our managers would be happy to show you around the complex. The Garden City Pool’s phone number is 516-465-4074.