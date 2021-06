With MLB ballparks opening back up in Illinois, it got me thinking about my favorite parts of going to a game. The crack of the bat, an overpriced jumbo beer, seeing parents take their kids to their first game, and me secretly trying to put JUST ketchup on my hot dog. Yep, I'm that guy when it comes to eating a hot dog, I enjoy ketchup. At Wrigley Field I always feel like I'm doing something illegal or there's going to be some sort of security that jumps out from behind the ivy wall to kick me out.