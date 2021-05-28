Vital Signs: childhood cancer funding

West Oneonta resident and Unadilla native Kassie Nelligan is marking Cancer Survivor Month with a 5K walk Friday, June 18. Nelligan, 36, battled breast cancer last year. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer five days before my 35th birthday, in November,” she said. “There was no history of cancer in the family, so it definitely came as a shock to all of us. It was Stage 2, because it had spread to my lymph nodes. I did all my treatments down at Sloan Kettering in New Jersey: six rounds of chemo, three weeks apart; then a lumpectomy in New York City in May, right in the midst of the pandemic; then radiation up here with Bassett (for) six weeks, all summer, every day.