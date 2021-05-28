Cancel
Cancer

Vital Signs: childhood cancer funding

Cover picture for the articleOnly 4% of the National Cancer Institute Research investments are spent on childhood cancer. In the last 30 years, chemotherapy for brain tumors has not changed. Kylie Dockter, executive director at Team Jack Foundation tells us why that is.

