Crude MOC: Sour crude complex rangebound; spot trades taper off

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of upward pressure. Quite frankly, at this point it is simply a matter of buying on the dips as we continue to go higher, with an eye on the $75 level as a major target. Based upon the measured move of the ascending triangle, the longer-term target is actually the $77.50 level above. To the downside, I still see the $70 level as an area of interest, and I think it is only a matter of time before we continue to go higher on dips, as we are most certainly in a bullish market.