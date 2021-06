Fox News has seen plenty of turnover and turmoil in its recent history, which is why it wasn't a huge surprise when it was announced that Fox & Friends Weekend co-host, Jedediah Bila, was leaving. Jedediah, who started off as a teacher, slowly transitioned into TV when she was asked to provide her political POV on a handful of shows, including Fox. In 2013, she joined Fox as a contributor, but was later recruited by The View, which she hosted for its 20th season.