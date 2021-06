TCF director of health care reform and senior fellow Dr. Jamila Taylor submitted testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution for a hearing on June 16, 2021, titled “Protecting Roe: Why We Need the Women’s Health Protection Act.” Her testimony, which you can read below, explains that the Women’s Health Protection Act is more necessary than ever as states pass increasingly restrictive abortion laws. This trend is in part a response to the new, more conservative makeup of the Supreme Court, which has decided to take up the anti-abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health this year. These laws, Taylor explains, are not only inhumane: they are also unconstitutional; and the Women’s Health Protection Act can help stop them in their tracks.