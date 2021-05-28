Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rumour: Sonic 2022 Will Be Called Sonic Rangers, An Open-World Adventure

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought yesterday's announcement of an upcoming Sonic game was underwhelming, then these allegedly leaked details should give you some insight into what it's all about. Data from a leaked 4K version of the teaser trailer has files which suggest the game will be called Sonic Rangers. The name is said to come up 260 times within the files, and while it could be a simple codename, another supposed leak from a few months ago adds credence to the whole thing.

www.purexbox.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumour#Open World#Adventure#Sonic Rangers#Splashdash#Sega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Netflix
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Fans Are Excited About This Sonic Theory

With Roger Craig Smith back in the fold and Sonic's main voice returning for the next adventure, everything seemed at peace in the world of "Sonic the Hedgehog." However, Sega is shaking things up with a cryptic announcement for a new game in the series, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation online.
Video GamesThe Spokesman-Review

Game On: ‘Sonic’ fans may finally have reason to be optimistic

Thirty years after the original “Sonic the Hedgehog” graced Sega Genesis, the underdog console that briefly broke Nintendo’s winning streak, it’s difficult to believe that Sega’s biggest mascot is still going strong. Well, mostly strong. It’s no secret that the first 10 years were Sonic’s best, and the game franchise has been limping along with mostly minor victories since 2004.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Colors: Ultimate to include a new ‘Tails Save’ gameplay mechanic

Sonic Colors: Ultimate was announced during the recent Sonic Central presentation, and details about the upgraded Wii port are pretty scarce. However, this week’s Famitsu has revealed a new gameplay mechanic for Sonic Colors: Ultimate called “Tails Save” in Japanese. Although Tails will not be playable in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, he will appear in stages once you collect his medallion item. Doing so will allow Tails to save Sonic if he falls off the stage and place him back on a nearby platform. It’s similar to Lakitu’s role in the Mario Kart series and will come in handy if you decide to go too fast.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic creator has quietly left Square Enix

Sonic creator Yuji Naka has parted ways with publisher Square Enix seemingly due to the poor performance of his latest platformer, Balan Wonderworld. Initially spotted by Twitter user Nintendeal, Naka had updated his employment on Facebook to ending with Square Enix on 30 April of this year. This was later verified by IGN who confirmed that he was no longer with the company.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Will Be A Friendly Game For Beginners

Sonic games aren’t always the easiest to speed through and it seems Sega is taking this on board with the upcoming remaster of Sonic Colors: Ultimate. In a recent interview with Famitsu (as translated by Tails’ channel) Sonic Studio creative officer Takashi Iizuka spoke about how the developers of the remaster wanted the game to be more accessible to beginners, so they made a number of adjustments. The biggest change was removing the “old life system” and there’s now a “Tails Save” to assist players when making jumps: “the biggest change was removing the old life system. “Game Over” as we know it, doesn’t fit with the current context for gameplay, so this time players can play it unlimitedly without worrying how many times they fail.” “Going even further, since it’s an action platforming game, if you fail to jump, you could fall in a bottomless pit and commit an error, but we have added the function of “Tails Save” to help the player. “As indicated by the name, if the player falls in a bottomless pit, Tails will appear and save them. We’ve added functions like these to make beginners feel more included, and that they can enjoy an action game without getting frustrated.” How do you feel about an easier take on Sonic Colors? How did you find the original game when it was released in 2010? Tell us down below.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

The Story of the Worst Sonic Game Ever Made

A tale of crunches, team division, and bad reviews. Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) was supposed to be the franchise’s first step into the HD gaming. It’s safe to say that this game tripped and fell at the doorway. First announced at E3 2005, Sonic the Hedgehog was a 3D platformer that took advantage of the Havok Physics engine. To say that the fanbase was excited was an understatement. This was the beloved blue blur’s first foray into HD and the highly choreographed and scripted demo revealed at E3 looked almost too good to be true (fans would find out later that it was).
ComicsComicBook

Sonic Gets the Best Anime Makeover in This Viral Sketch

Sonic The Hedgehog in the past years was able to take the silver screen by storm with a feature-length film that brought Sega's Blue Bomber into live-action, and with a sequel film on the way that will bring back the original cast and more video games on the way following the tiny speedster, one fan's art has gone viral by giving the character a humanistic anime makeover. With the fan-favorite video game of Sonic Colors set to get a remaster this fall, it definitely seems as if Sega's mascot still has a bright future ahead of him.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Sonic Team talk Sonic 30th Anniversary plans

Both Sonic Studio creative officer Takashi Iizuka and creative director Kazuyuki Hoshino have chatted to Famitsu about this year’s 30th anniversary of the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog. We know from the recent stream which was broadcast online that Sonic Colors Ultimate is coming to the Nintendo Switch in September. Next year we will get 2D Sonic collection which is updated with full screen HD visuals and a brand new Sonic game from Sonic Team titled Sonic Rangers. Here’s Mr. Iizuka and Mr. Hoshino thoughts about the celebration and their appreciation of Sonic fans.
Video GamesPolygon

Sonic’s original programmer might retire after Balan Wonderworld flop

Yuji Naka, the original programmer of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, confirmed that he has left Square Enix after three years. The departure follows the disappointing critical and commercial reception of his latest work, the platformer Balan Wonderworld. “I can’t talk about the reason now, but I hope I can...
Video Gamestechworm.net

Reliance Jio Teams With SEGA To Offer Sonic The Hedgehog 2 And Other Games

Reliance Jio, the Indian telecommunications giant, has partnered with Japanese gaming firm SEGA Corporation to bring its classic games to India through the JioGames Store. As a part of the collaboration, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 – the two most popular games in the U.S. and Europe, will be launched on the JioGames Store.
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Funko Pop

It’s the blue blur’s 30th anniversary this year and Sega has a stack of games and merchandise lined up for release. In addition to all of these products, a Funko Pop version of classic Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed. It’s a GameStop and EB Games exclusive, and pre-orders are now live for $ 14.99 USD.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Listings Suggest Switch Version to Run at 30FPS

If there’s one thing most people want when they play a Sonic title, it’s good performance. Recent listings for Sonic Colors Ultimate meanwhile suggest that the Switch version may end up lagging behind its PS4 and Xbox One companions. The official listing across multiple retailers for the title on PS4 and Xbox One mention 4K which makes sense as that’s not an available feature on Switch, but also reference that those two systems in particular will also be running it at 60FPS. This isn’t a solid confirmation, but it seems to imply that Sonic made be lagging behind in his smooth gameplay for those who want the portable option. For anyone who played on Wii and didn’t mind the framerate this isn’t likely to be an issue as that release also ran at 30FPS. Hopefully we’ll have official word on this soon, but for now it seems likely that 30FPS will in fact be the case for Switch players.
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

Balan Wonderworld review: sub-sonic

If there’s one thing that’s synonymous with platformers, it would surely be jumping. So when you discover that you can’t always jump in Balan Wonderworld, it’s an early sign that something is amiss. In a game about acquiring power-ups – a total of 80 costumes, each with their own ability – sometimes a variation of jumping is your power-up as the main buttons are all tied to a single action.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

That Time SEGA Made a Sonic Racing Spinoff With Hoverboards

The year is 2003 and Vision Scape Interactive is gearing up to propose their new spin-off to SEGA, a skateboarding game called Sonic Extreme. Vision Escape Interactive has a bit of a history with SEGA already, seemingly giving them an advantage when proposing this new game. They were previously contracted to create the cutscenes for the GameCube title Sonic Heroes, so they already had all of the assets needed to put together a demo on hand.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Creator Considering Retirement

After a long and largely successful career in the video game business, Yuji Naka, who is one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog, has announced that he is considering retirement. The news comes not long after Naka revealed that he had departed from Square Enix, which was the company he was most recently working for at this point in his career. Rather than now looking to find work elsewhere, Naka says he might just opt to be done as a whole.