Buffalo Bandits sign Josh Byrne to three-year deal

The Buffalo Bandits announced the team has signed forward Josh Byrne to a three-year deal, pending league approval. Byrne (6’3”, 207 lbs., 4/15/1994) finished the 2019-20 season with 55 points (29+26) in 11 games. Byrne led Buffalo in both goals (29) and points (55), marking the first time in his career that he has led the team in scoring. Despite the shortened season, Byrne’s 29 goals set a new career high and tied for fourth in the league.