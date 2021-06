Image description: The album cover of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, depicting a close-up of Gaye wearing a raincoat and looking pensively into the distance. One of the most influential albums of all time, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On (1971), turned 50 this month. Owing to its timeless appeal and status as a firm family favourite, Gaye’s seminal work is once again being reappraised in the context of contemporary issues such as civil rights, climate change, and war of any form. To openly broach these topics in the early 70s was radical, direct, and confrontational. Although the album certainly marked a departure from the Motown sound to more personal material, Gaye’s sharp social commentary never compromised the soft sugary smoothness of a unique sound that came to define the ‘Prince of Soul’.