Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Chicago Bear Devin Hester’s Son Is Chip Off The Old Block

By Double T
Posted by 
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The son of former Chicago Bear Devin Hester is a "chip off the old block." I was born a fan of the Chicago Bears. I would call my family "super fans." We have owned season tickets since 1982. I even went to games before that. In fact, I have gone to see the Bears play live in person many times. If I am not at the game, then I am definitely watching it on TV.

967theeagle.net
967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Greg Pryor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Chicago Bears sign five 2021 draft picks

The Chicago Bears kicked off the start of Organized Team Activities with the signing of five of their 2021 draft picks, the team announced Wednesday. Chicago inked fifth-round offensive lineman Larry Borom along with sixth-round picks running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.
NFLchatsports.com

Father’s Day gifts for the Chicago Bears fan

Father’s Day is nearly here. Don’t let June 20 sneak up on you. Make sure you’ve got Dad covered and check out this list of gifts for the Chicago Bears fan. Father’s Day 2021 falls on June 20. That’s a little later than most years, so don’t get thrown off and let it sneak up on you.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Impact of Dazz Newsome’s collarbone injury

At practice during the voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome broke his collarbone. He is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss about eight weeks. Tom Pelissero broke the news first and also added he should be ready to go by the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Could Chicago Bears be put up for sale?

The Chicago Bears have been owned by the Halas-McCaskey family since the franchise’s inception, but that could apparently change in the years to come. According to Jim O’Donnell of the Daily Herald, there is increasing speculation that the Bears’ current owners could put the team up for sale sooner rather than later. One source told O’Donnell that there is “some internal strife” among members of the McCaskey family to sell as soon as possible.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: Stephon Gilmore's Holdout Will Be Tricky for the Patriots to Resolve

With the last week of the offseason program underway, let’s jump in …. • Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore became the second official holdout of the spring (joining Aaron Rodgers, of course), with his decision not to show for the team’s veteran mandatory minicamp. And as we said in the MMQB column this morning, that should surprise no one. To just about everyone watching in the NFL, it was obvious when the Patriots moved $5 million in cash from 2021 to ’20 that there was roughly no chance the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was going to play for the $7.5 million left on the final year of his deal. So the numbers you need here? After advancing that $5 million last year, the tab on Gilmore’s first four years in New England ran up to $56.65 million, or $14.16 million per year. And Gilmore can make the argument that even at that price, the Patriots got a bargain. There are currently seven guys at his position making more than that, including James Bradberry. So where the Patriots might say, “We helped you out last year,” Gilmore could respond, “You got closer to what I’m actually worth.” And while his age (31 in September) and injury status (coming back off a torn quad) objectively hurt his value, and Bill Belichick could turn this into a staring match, there’s also this to consider: Belichick just spent a record amount of guaranteed money (about $160 million) in free agency to fix all that went wrong in 2020, and I’d bet his boss (yes, he has one) will be looking for a return on that investment. Losing Gilmore would mean going from having a top-five group at corner to being very vulnerable at a spot you don’t want to be. And with J.C. Jackson also in a contract year, the future is even murkier there. This one won’t be easy, and I’ll repeat what I’ve said, that I don’t see Gilmore playing at his current number. I think Darius Slay’s contract in Philly is around the price to get a long-term deal done. Maybe Gilmore will take some sweeteners to report, in lieu of a long-term deal, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once did. Either way, something is going to have to happen for New England to get its best player back.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Podcast: Chicago Bears defensive line preview

There have been quite a few changes for the Chicago Bears defensive line this offseason. This year, we will get a familiar face returning to Halas Hall as Eddie Goldman is set to take the field after taking last season off due to COVID concerns. Mario Edwards Jr. also earned himself a brand-new contract after putting up impressive numbers as a part of the Bears’ defensive line rotation a year ago.
NFLchapelboro.com

Former UNC Receiver Dazz Newsome Breaks Collarbone During Chicago Bears Practice

Current Chicago Bears rookie and former UNC wide receiver Dazz Newsome suffered a broken collarbone during the Bears’ practice on Tuesday, and is expected to miss eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Thursday. Newsome was selected by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (221st overall) after...
NFLfox32chicago.com

Former Bear Greg Olsen pens heartfelt message to 'angel donor' who gave son, 8, 'chance at life'

The son of former NFL veteran tight end Greg Olsen was recovering Saturday after successfully undergoing heart transplant surgery. Olsen revealed in a social media post on March 24 that his eight-year-old son TJ, who has suffered from health issues since birth, had reached a point where his heart was "reaching its end." But just days later the former Chicago Bears player shared the good news that his son was preparing for transplant surgery.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Former QB Thinks Chicago Bears Quietly Have Top 5 Quarterback Room

It is probably going off tradition at this point. Yet it’s hard to understand why experts are treating the Chicago Bears quarterback position the same way they have the past few years. Even if it’s only on paper, it should be fair to point out the position has improved immensely from 2020. Going from Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, and Tyler Bray to Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, and Nick Foles is an upgrade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens sign former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray

The Baltimore Ravens continue to add talent at wide receiver. On Thursday, the team announced that they had signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray. According to Ian Rapport, it is a one-year deal, pending a physical. The move comes after ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin reported that the Ravens...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields commits to Packers rivalry

Ever since the night of April 29, 2021, around approximately 8:44 pm CST, Chicago Bears fans haven’t felt the same. Days before the 2021 NFL Draft, there was an over-saturated rain cloud above the Monsters of the Midway, as the future did not look too great. “Commit to the rebuild,”...
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

What is Chicago Bears' most vulnerable position?

One "highly respected" NFL media outlet has preseason power rankings out right now with the Bears at 25. I have no idea. With analysis like that, how much longer it remains respected should be in doubt, but that's not the point here. Are the Bears a great team or Super...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields helped lead the effort to save the 2020 Big Ten football season. It paid off in the Chicago Bears quarterback’s development.

The tweet went out on a Sunday morning in August. Justin Fields had no intention of letting Ohio State’s 2020 football season disappear without a fight. Five days earlier, amid the growing intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced it was postponing fall sports for health and safety reasons and discussing the possibility of moving football to the spring. That announcement, a ...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Khalil Herbert's Contract Details revealed with the Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert recently signed his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears. According to Spotrac, the former Virginia Tech Hokies running back signed a four-year deal with a total value of $3,610,708 after being selected in Round No. 6 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 217 overall pick. Herbert also receives a $130,708 signing bonus, broken down into $32,677 per year, and an additional $130,708 guaranteed salary.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears Over Beers: Building Blocks Draft

We have a fun one for you this week. The Bears Over Beers team welcomes Lester Wiltfong Jr. back to the show for a special kind of draft. We each stacked draft boards with Bears players since the year 2000. We then ran through a draft to build out the core “building blocks” of our squads for the next 5 years. Here’s how it works:
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bear Podcast: Interview with Chris Korfist

The Chicago Bears have started the second week of voluntary OTA's at Halas Hall as the offseason continues to roll on. With mandatory minicamp just over a week away, things will start to pick up a bit in terms of the on-field work. But one of the biggest storylines from...
NFLPosted by
967 The Eagle

Will the Chicago Blitz be Back as a USFL Team in 2022?

According to ESPN with the rebirth of the USFL in 2022, they have retained the team names for some of the original USFL franchises...and they will roll with at least eight teams. So what about the Chicago Blitz??. Tom Thayer, (former Bear) Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young and Jim...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Cohesion is a key for Chicago Bears OL Sam Mustipher

One of the most exciting players to watch for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 regular season, center Sam Mustipher quietly started seven games for the Bears in 2020, quickly showcasing why he’s ready to become a key part of the Bears offensive line for years to come. Chicago has lacked a consistent presence at the center position since the franchise cut ties with Olin Kreutz in 2010.