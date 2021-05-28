Cancel
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley to be declared single

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Marie Presley is to be declared legally single. The 53-year-old singer filed for divorce from Michael Lockwood in June 2016 after a decade of marriage, but the process is still not complete so in March she submitted a request to have their separation bifurcated - which would change their marital status and allow for assets to be divided at a later date - and according to documents obtained by TMZ, the court has agreed to her submission.

www.hazard-herald.com
