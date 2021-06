Welcome back to the Tuesday edition of NHL Rumours! The Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to the semifinal round. As things wind down on the ice, the rumours off the ice are starting to heat up. The expansion draft, NHL Draft and free agency are inching closer and closer. General managers around the league are positioning themselves for big offseasons. And with so many names in play right now it will be interesting to see who gets moved. In today’s edition of NHL Rumours, we look at the Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.