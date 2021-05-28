Did A Halo Toy Maker Just Share Some Of Halo Infinite's OST?

Halo Infinite made a splash earlier today when it appeared during Xbox's E3 2021 showcase, primarily by showing off our first look at multiplayer from the next game in the saga. And while many fans might be satiated by the small glimpse of new gameplay that we did receive, it's luckily just the first bit of footage that we'll be receiving in the coming days. Yes, 343 Industries has revealed that it's planning to show off more of Halo Infinite as soon as tomorrow, with more information as a whole coming all week.