Did A Halo Toy Maker Just Share Some Of Halo Infinite's OST?
Reveals don't always happen in a way you might expect, and today is seemingly one of those days. The block-building toymaker Mega Construx - the company behind a number of Halo-themed builds - has shared various songs on its official website and at least some of them appear to be from Halo Infinite. You can hear them in the video above - track 5 has been debunked and removed in recent hours - but the rest could potentially be the real deal.www.purexbox.com