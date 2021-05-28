Cancel
Video Games

Did A Halo Toy Maker Just Share Some Of Halo Infinite's OST?

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReveals don't always happen in a way you might expect, and today is seemingly one of those days. The block-building toymaker Mega Construx - the company behind a number of Halo-themed builds - has shared various songs on its official website and at least some of them appear to be from Halo Infinite. You can hear them in the video above - track 5 has been debunked and removed in recent hours - but the rest could potentially be the real deal.

www.purexbox.com
#Halo Infinite#Ost
