Lisa Marie Presley to be declared single

Lisa Starrett was a nerd before it was cool. And she has a degree in psychology and computer science to prove it. (She couldn’t choose just one, they sounded too fun, so she did both.) Oh, she also rock climbs, acts, models, and is an award-winning chef. (Restless anxiety, chronic competitiveness, and imposter syndrome much?) Comedy sounded really hard, so of course that crazy redhead had to give it a go. After surviving a lifetime of ginger jokes, she at least had some good content to start out with. Her comedy debut primarily consisted of a very long Notes section in her iPhone 7. It upgraded to silently chuckling to herself then slowly went public via Instagram captions. TikTok provided the perfect platform to open her mouth and spread her wings, and she was pleasantly surprised at the response – Millions of views and thousands of comments from people around the world. Lisa’s latest project is a 7-episode Murder Mystery series, airing exclusively on TikTok and Instagram. The series is a mash up of all her favorite things—Murder Mysteries, comedies, dramas, and dessert baking. She plays every character, from a 4-year old girl to an 80-year old grandma, and it’s a comical feat you’ll have to see to believe.