3. SOUNDBITE (English) Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, United Nations:. “Ending a war is a choice. Yemeni men, women and children are suffering every day because people with power have missed the opportunities presented to them, to make the necessary concessions to end the war. As a result, Yemenis are obliged to live under violence, insecurity and fear, with limits to their freedom of movement and freedom of expression. And perhaps most tragically of all, we are witness to the hopes and aspirations of a generation of young Yemenis for a peaceful future being dashed.”