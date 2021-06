Call it a bonfire of the vanities. Normally the BBC likes nothing more than a chance to talk about the failings of the BBC, but it’s not so keen when others get in on the act. Especially when those others are clued-up members of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee and the subject matter is Martin Bashir. By the time the nearly four-hour marathon session was concluded, all that was left of two former director generals of the BBC was a pile of ashes on the carpet.