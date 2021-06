Zara, aged 50, offers a graphic memoir, recounting the 15 days she spent in a medically-induced coma after becoming critically ill with a deadly bacterial infection in 2013. “It is a dual narrative following my hallucinatory journey, a drug- and sepsis- induced purgatory within the coma and the continuation of family life on the outside told in diary form by my husband Dan. Developed over several years, an early extract of Coma was short-listed for the Myriad First Graphic Novel prize in 2018. A great amount of planning went into the book from mapping events, developing characters, interviewing friends and family named in the diaries to plotting the comic, thumbnailing and final artwork.