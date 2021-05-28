Cancel
Heron Summer Series

thevillagerny.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic Returns to The Great Blue Heron Festival Grounds. Photo Caption: Julie and Steve Rockcastle, owners of the Heron Farm and Events Center found a new way to host their guests during the pandemic. The response was so positive the Heron Campground was voted best Tent Camping Site in NY State for 2020.

thevillagerny.com
Related
Musichometownsource.com

Summer concert series at North Folk Winery

North Folk Winery offers top musical performances during the winery’s 9th annual summer concert series. Upcoming concerts include:. June 13: Charlie Parr concert, 7-8:30 p.m. July 16: Pert Near Sandstone concert, 8-10 p.m. Aug. 28: The Vines Bluegrass Festival with performances by Steam Machine, The Roe Family Singers, and headliner...
Morristown, TNgraingertoday.com

Summer Jam Series Blues and BBQ to be held Thursday

MORRISTOWN – Summer Jam Series Blues and BBQ will be held Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. at Fulton-Hill Park at the Colonnades in Morristown. Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen have forged an identity as a good-time party band that plays blues, rock ’n’ roll and funk music. The band was formed in 2010 and is the creation of singer, guitarist and bandleader Victor Lawson, whose guitar playing and performances have riveted audiences throughout the region.
MusicPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Ashmore

Join us for the final Summer Sounds concert in our 2021 series. This FREE event is brought to you by Texas Health Allen and Credit Union of Texas. Bring a lawn chair! In order to allow for more spaced out seating for attendees, Summer Sounds Concert Series will be held in Bethany Lakes Park next to Joe Farmer Recreation Center.
Minneapolis, MNpresspubs.com

Water, tea and conversation flow in summer art series

The rainfall and snowmelt that trickles through your backyard probably flows through a drain to a creek to a lake to the public drinking water supply—and from there, perhaps into the cup of tea in your hands. Reflections on the role of water in our communities are the focus of...
Galway, NYSaratogian

Color Your Summer series at Galway Public Library

GALWAY, N.Y. — The Galway Public Library is inviting children ages eight and older, as well as adults, to Color Your Summer, a series of three workshops: Fun with Pastels, Writing Your Own Nature Story and Intro to Belly Dance. The workshops will all be held during July, followed by...
Nassau County, NYlongislandweekly.com

County To Offer Summer Entertainment Series

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a full slate of free events this summer, starting with a lineup of rockin’ summer concerts at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park (Field 6). The Saturday night concert series, sponsored by Jovia Financial Credit Union and presented by GnR Events, is part of the county’s free summer entertainment series which features dozens of free outdoor concerts, movies, and special events being held at parks across the county.
Jamestown, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Summer Series begins at Jamestown attraction

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's National Comedy Center is beginning a summer series of free weekly events. Riverside Saturdays will have outdoor movies and live entertainment geared towards people of all ages. Extended hours for the National Comedy Center, and free refreshments are also on the schedule. There;s a different theme...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

East End concert series launching this summer

Live music in Charleston has been coming back strong in the past couple of weeks. Appalachian Power Park announced several performances, including one featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa. This week, the Charleston Coliseum announced a string of upcoming shows including Judas Priest and Lynyrd Skynyrd, with more likely on the way.
The Woodlands, TXthewoodlandstownship-tx.gov

Rock the Row concert series returns for summer entertainment

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (June 14, 2021) – Residents are invited to enjoy live music on Thursday evenings this summer at Hughes Landing®. Located on scenic Lake Woodlands, Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites from classic rock and pop to country each Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m.
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

ProMedica Announces Slight Change to the Summer Concert Series

The ProMedica Summer Concert Series Presented by Coors Light will kick off on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Promenade Park headlined by American rock band Collective Soul. Collective Soul is best known for its singles "December,” "The World I Know," and "Where the River Flows" — all of which reached number one on mainstream rock music charts. The original lineup announced for this concert also included Better Than Ezra and Tonic. Due to unforeseen changes, those two acts will not be joining Collective Soul for this concert. Anyone who purchased tickets prior to the lineup change announcement and wishes to receive a ticket refund may do so by contacting ticketmaster.com or visiting the original box office where tickets were purchased by June 30. For those still looking to enjoy a night of rock by the river in downtown Toledo, tickets are on sale at www.promenadeconcerts.com.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Miller Summer Mixtape Series at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre presents the three-night Miller Summer Mixtape Series, featuring multi-genre, independent music showcase featuring Houston’s top local acts. Shows will present jazz to punk, reggae to country, and indie rock to pop. Series Lineup. Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Performers will be Raycheal Winters, El Lago, Swimwear Department,...
Rushville, INGreensburg Daily News

Change in summer concert series in Rushville

RUSHVILLE – Due the heavy amount of rain received in the area late last week, the first show of the Riverside Park Amphitheater concert series had to be postponed. Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute) was to open the series Saturday, but was postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Lincoln, MAWicked Local

DeCordova to host summer concert series

DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln is hosting an outdoor concert series this summer. The Trustees of Reservations, which oversees deCordova, announced that live music is back in the form of more than 30 outdoor concerts planned across more than a dozen Trustees’ properties this summer and fall. “Welcoming...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

NCMA announces summer outdoor movie series

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Museum of Art will once again host an outdoor movie series this summer at Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park. The movies will be held July through August and include a mix of popular films. The schedule (all films start at...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

In the Community: Summer running series returns

The Clark County Running Club’s popular summer series returned on May 26 and is up to its fourth race of 14 scheduled events. The next run is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 16) on the Salmon Creek Trail, starting by the ballfields just past Klineline. There is a 3- and 5-mile course.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Summer Concert Series Kennedy's Kitchen

The city of Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to hold the Central Park Concert Series at the Central Park Plaza Friday at 7 p.m. Don't miss the opportunity to hear live Homemade Irish Music, from Kennedy’s Kitchen. Music starts playing at 7 p.m. and will play until 8:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne, IN963xke.com

Sweetwater announces 2021 summer concert series lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Sweetwater has announced its 2021 summer concert series at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion located in Fort Wayne, Ind. The 1,800 capacity outdoor performance facility is located on the campus of Sweetwater Sound and plans to host a wide variety of talent this summer representing multiple genres of music ranging from classic rock and country to R&B, funk, blues and more.
Appleton, MNkmrskkok.com

Appleton Summer Concert Series Tonight

The Appleton Summer Concert Series will continue 7 p.m. tonight with the Wendinger Band at the Riverview Park Bandstand on North Hering Street. Bring a lawn chair, blanket or cushion and enjoy fresh air and music. Rain location is the Appleton ‘52 Wing.
Murphys, CAPine Tree

The Watering Hole Summer Concert Series Starts This Week!!

Murphys, CA…This week The Watering Hole kicks off our Free Concert Series, most Thursdays from 5-7 and Sundays 1-3. Plan B will start rocking at 5 this Thursday, and the Highway 4 Blues Band will play on Sunday. Music is on the lawn. There is limited seating, so feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Also, on many Thursdays we have a Featured Local Brewery. This Thursday, we will have several special taps from Last Call in Oakdale, and representatives from the brewery will be on hand in the afternoon and evening. The full Summer schedule is posted in the Events section of our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Watering-Hole-101830047953067/events. See our menu, location, and hours on the website: https://murphyswateringhole.com/#
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

SLH offers Summer Concert Series and Shakespeare in the Parks

Sapphire Lutheran Homes is offering their Ninth Annual Summer Concert Series of three concerts plus Shakespeare in the Parks to help the community celebrate the summer of 2021. Dominic Farrenkopf, director of community life at SLH, said he is happy to be bringing the concert series back this year. “Not...