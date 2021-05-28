Heron Summer Series

The ProMedica Summer Concert Series Presented by Coors Light will kick off on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Promenade Park headlined by American rock band Collective Soul. Collective Soul is best known for its singles "December,” "The World I Know," and "Where the River Flows" — all of which reached number one on mainstream rock music charts. The original lineup announced for this concert also included Better Than Ezra and Tonic. Due to unforeseen changes, those two acts will not be joining Collective Soul for this concert. Anyone who purchased tickets prior to the lineup change announcement and wishes to receive a ticket refund may do so by contacting ticketmaster.com or visiting the original box office where tickets were purchased by June 30. For those still looking to enjoy a night of rock by the river in downtown Toledo, tickets are on sale at www.promenadeconcerts.com.