The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. He’s got his ERA under 6.00 after this start. That’s cool. Keep going after them, buddy. Honorable Mention - Brad Brach and Lucas Sims get honorable mentions for getting the Reds to extra innings. The offense was largely stagnant as they only had two hits and three walks. So, we’ll give an honorable mention to Jonathan India for his two walks, Eugenio Suarez for getting hit by a pitch to score the first run, and Kyle Farmer for singling and knocking in the second run with a sac fly which ended up being really important.