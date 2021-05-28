One of last condos at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island sold

Between the recent rental building boom and the expected June 25 opening of the neighborhood's first Trader Joe's, Long Island City shows no sign of slowing down. The latest entrant is CORE23, a nine-story condominium at 41-21 23rd Street that has just launched sales. The design by Flushing-based Michael Kang Architect nods to the area’s history with a brick facade, but oversized windows will provide the abundant natural light today’s buyer has come to expect. According to permits, the project is being developed by Amir Haghani, who is doing business as an entity dubbed Park Plaza Associates LLC.