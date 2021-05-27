UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

This week’s Best New Listings includes homes in AU Park, Kensington, and Annapolis that all have energy-efficient components. A couple of blocks from the Tenleytown Metro in AU Park, shrubbery conceals this five-bedroom corner Craftsman. Inside, the living room has a fireplace with tile surround on one side of the entryway from the hall. The dining area has a doorway to the kitchen on one side, is open to a bar/reading nook with recessed ledges on another, and is open to the family room around the corner. The kitchen has white quartz countertops and a breakfast bar island, white subway tile to the ceiling, a floating hood and pot filler spout above the stovetop, and floating shelves on either side of the window above the sink. Designed by Saltbox Architects, the lower level rec room has concrete floors, exposed and painted beams, and a mudroom with lockers. The house also has a rear patio and spacious lawn, a solar array, and an electric vehicle charger in the interior garage.