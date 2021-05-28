Children’s Boutique Spreads Positivity

Adrienne Grace Co. – Former EVL Resident Opens Children’s Boutique. Adrienne Grace Co. shines as the newest children’s clothing boutique at 658 Main Street in the village of East Aurora. Owner and founder Alana Murray, a previous resident of Ellicottville, had a clear vision when she sought out to open her shop and is excited to share her passion, creativity and style. Inspired by her two young daughters, Adrienne Sue and Gracelynn, hence the name “Adrienne Grace Co. “My Children are my friends, my spirit, and my influencers towards success.”